World Business Watch | WION Exclusively speaks to Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO

May 28, 2021, 11:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In this segment of 'World Business Watch', WION exclusively talks to Punit Renjen, Global CEO of Deloitte Company, about the COVID-19 impact and India's future in the aftermath of the pandemic.
