World Business Watch: Stellantis may stop manufacturing cars in China

Published: Oct 19, 2022, 01:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Amid geopolitical tensions in China, European car maker Stellantis may stop making cars in the world's second-largest economy. The car company might implement an 'asset-light' plan for some brands in the world's largest auto market.
