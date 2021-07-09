World Business Watch: Stellantis makes $35.5 billion bet on electric vehicle market

Jul 09, 2021, 11:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Stellantis is betting big on electrification. The world’s fourth-largest automaker announced it will invest $35.5 billion over the next five years in a chase to lead the industry, or to at least keep up.
Read in App