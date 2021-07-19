World Business Watch: Oil falls more than 1% after OPEC+ agrees to boost supply

Jul 19, 2021, 11:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday, hit by an agreement over the weekend within the OPEC+ group of producers to boost output after an earlier pact fell apart due to objections from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Read in App