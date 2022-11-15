World Business Watch: MacKenzie Scott donates $2 bn to charity

Published: Nov 15, 2022, 10:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
There seems to be a race between Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and his former wife MacKenzie Scott, it is to give wealth to charity. Scott said she donated $2bn to charity over the past seven months and Bezos to give away a majority of his fortunes.
