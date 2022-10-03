World Business Watch: JD.com founder and billionaire Liu settles US rape civil suit

Published: Oct 03, 2022, 11:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China’s largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Michigan student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape.
