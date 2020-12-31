World Business Watch: India's current account surplus shrinks

Dec 31, 2020, 05.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's current account surplus shrinks to 15.5 billion dollars in July-September quarter from record surplus of 19.2 billion dollars in April- June. The surplus at 2.4% of GDP in the latest quarter compared to the deficit of 7.6 billion dollars.
