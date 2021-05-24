World Business Watch: India challenges international arbitration tribunal amidst dispute with Cairn

May 24, 2021, 11:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The finance ministry said on Sunday that India challenged an international arbitration tribunal asking it to refund $ 1.2 billion to UK's Cairn Energy plc on grounds, as it never agreed to arbitrate over a "national tax dispute".
