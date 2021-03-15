World Business Watch: German carmaker Volkswagen to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement

Mar 15, 2021, 11.40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
German carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees. It's a move that could cost several hundred million dollars to German auto major.
