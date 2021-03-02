World Business Watch: Brazil posts $1.2 billion trade surplus in February

Mar 02, 2021, 10.35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.2 billion in February, more than the consensus forecast in a poll for a $900 million surplus, but around half of the $2.3 billion surpluses in the same month last year.
