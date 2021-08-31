World Business Watch: Algeria ends leaded fuel sales at petrol stations

Aug 31, 2021, 11:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
By the 1970s, nearly all petrol produced around the world contained lead. Now, the last country to use it, Algeria, has finally stopped selling it at petrol stations. With this, the use of leaded petrol has come to an end.
Read in App