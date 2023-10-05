World Bank on Africa's economy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
There are two major stumbling blocks to the African continent's economic development. They are South Africa and Nigeria. That's what the World Bank's Africa Pulse report, a semi-annual report for the area, has said. The World Bank has predicted that economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa will fall to 2.5% this year from 3.6% in 2022.

