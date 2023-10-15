World bank loan likely for South Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
The world bank is in talks to provide a 1 billion dollar loan to help south africa reform its energy sector, as the country tries to overcome record power cuts that have crippled the economy. A Reuters report states that the loan, which would be given to the government rather than to state utility Eskom, is under discussion.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos