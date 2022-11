World at War | Decoding Russia's Wagner group in Ukraine war & United States' Blackwater

This week in World at War with Mohammed Saleh: 6 people killed in deadly blast in Istanbul Taliban & Pakistan's border guards clash at the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing & 3 students shot dead at the University of Virginia Mohammed Saleh gets you an in-depth report of the World's biggest warzones of the week in World At War.