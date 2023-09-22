Women's quota bill cleared by parliament

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Parliament passed the Women's Reservation Bill which reserves 33 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies for women on September 21, 2023. The bill, which is the first legislation to be cleared by both Houses in the new Parliament building secured 214 votes in its favour with none against it in the Upper House. The bill was passed in the lower house or the Lok Sabha with 454 MPs voting in favour and two against it.

