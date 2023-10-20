Women take center stage at RamLila

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Women take center stage at RamLila. You have probably seen male actors portraying Sita, Kaikeyi, and Srupanakha in Ramlilas' renditions of scenes from the Ramayana. Female performers in the city are boldly taking on these important roles in front of large crowds, dispelling the myth that they do not act in Ramlilas.

