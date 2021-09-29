Women-run studio was forced to shut down in Kabul, WION visits Baano TV Studio | EXCLUSIVE

Sep 29, 2021, 11:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
On August 17, Taliban conducted their first press conference wherein there were two women present during the briefing. WION visited the women-run studio Baano TV which was forced to shut down, watch this bulletin for more.
Read in App