Women recycle wigs to door mats
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 12, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
In Kenya, women are recycling synthetic wigs and hair extensions in an effort to reduce plastic waste in the East African nation. They are turning the waste into door mats.
