Woman of India's right: Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia

Oct 12, 2020, 08.00 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia took hardline when Atal Bihari Vajpayee appeared soft on ideology. We look back at the life and time of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth centenary celebrations.