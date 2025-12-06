/With Putin In India, U.S. Seeks Stronger Ties in Fortifying Indo-Pacific

Published: Dec 06, 2025, 24:19 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 24:19 IST
The United States has called for stronger ties with India, saying New Delhi is central to countering the Indo-Pacific threat. A new National Security Strategy report highlights the importance of the Quad, India, Japan, Australia, and the US and warns against domination of the South China Sea by any single power. The report comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Delhi, underscoring the complex balance between India’s long-standing ties with Moscow and Washington’s push for deeper cooperation.