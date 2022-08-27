With few visitors, custodian of Syria's Al-Marqab castle has a lonely job

A Crusader fortress on Syria’s Mediterranean coast that welcomed hordes of visitors before the war but now the custodian of a castle has a lonely job. Dayoub passes his time sipping tea or enjoying the view.
