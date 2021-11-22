Wisconsin Christmas parade: At least five killed, 40 injured; suspect's vehicle has been recovered

Nov 22, 2021, 01:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
At least five people have died and 40 have been injured after a vehicle drove through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to the sources, the police opened fire at the red SUV which drove through the parade.
