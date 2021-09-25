WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma shares her insights on India-US relationship | WION-USA Direct

Sep 25, 2021, 03:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
PM Narendra Modi met with President Joe Biden and discussed various issues from climate to covid and much more. How is India's relationship with the United States going? Palki Sharma shares her insights on it.
