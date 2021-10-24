WION Wideangle: What are the world's 'Box Office Superpowers'?

Oct 24, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
What are the world's 'Box Office Superpowers'? How did China overtake North America as the World's Biggest Box Office? Despite its love for movies, why does India has very few cinema screens?
