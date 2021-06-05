WION Wideangle: THE FRIGHTENING FREIGHTERS

Jun 05, 2021, 11:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
On average 1,400 cargo containers are lost every year. But in the last 6 months, more than 3,000 boxes have been lost at sea. With another cargo ship sinking off Sri Lanka, we take you aboard these 'Frightening Freighters' on WION Wideangle.
