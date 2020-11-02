WION Wideangle: Rohingya crisis: A ground report from Bangladesh

As Myanmar gears up for its National Election on November 8, there is one subject that cannot be ignored- it's treatment of the Rohingya people. Over the decades, over 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar to seek refuge in Bangladesh. The government of Bangladesh plans to relocate 100,000 people from Cox's Bazar (the world's largest refugee camp) to the remote #BhashanChar island. What is their relocation plan? What are the challenges? WION correspondent Lakmina Jesmin Soma brings you this ground report from Bangladesh on WION Wideangle.