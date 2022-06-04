WION Wideangle | Israel in turmoil, again

Published: Jun 04, 2022, 10:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Ahead of Biden's visit to Tel Aviv, tensions soar between Israel & Palestine In drill aimed at Iran, Israel simulates long-range air strikes. Our experts Meir Javedanfar Arsen Ostrovsky explain what's going on. Watch 'ISRAEL IN TURMOIL, AGAIN'
