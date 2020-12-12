WION Wideangle: India's 'Jallikattu' Goes to the Oscars

Dec 12, 2020, 05.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Malayalam film Jallikattu is India's offical entry for 2021 Oscars. It is the 3rd Malayalam film which is selected in the category for best international feature films in 2021. Let's look for other International Film Nominees.
