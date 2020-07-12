WION Wideangle: Epstein sex files, unsealed

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein awaits her bail hearing on July 14.Maxwell was arrested in the U.S. on charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. They abused dozens of young women for decades. Epstein died under mysterious circumstances while he was imprisoned last year. The high-flying duo had a long list of famous friends - including U.S. President Donald Trump, Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and British Royal Prince Andrew among others. Will Maxwell's arrest unearth the secrets that Epstein took to his grave? Watch the Jeffrey Epstein saga this week on WION Wideangle.