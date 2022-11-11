WION Wideangle | COP27: Who will pay for climate change?

Published: Nov 11, 2022, 09:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Another year of broken promises. Another year of missed targets. Climate compensation takes centre stage at COP27 in Egypt. Have rich nations failed to tackle climate change? Will they pay up? Find out on WION Wideangle.
