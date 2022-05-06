WION-VOA Co-Production: Ukraine war crimes forensic & US-ASEAN summit at the White House

Published: May 06, 2022, 10:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
With the help of international experts, Ukraine is rushing to collect evidence of widespread war crimes, using 21st-century technology to bring the perpetrators to justice. For more analysis, we're joined by VOA's Correspondent, Jessica Stone.
