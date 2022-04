The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, visited the mass graves in Bucha, Ukraine and declared Ukraine as a crime scene. For more on this, we're joined by VOA’s Cindy Saine. The war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia are causing even more stress in an already strained global supply chain brought on by the pandemic. To see what this means for consumers and their wallets around the world, we're joined by VOA’s Elizabeth Lee.