WION-USA Direct: UN Chief laments wastage of vaccines

Sep 22, 2021, 03:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reprimanded the world on Tuesday for the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, describing it as an 'obscenity' and giving the globe an 'F in Ethics.' Watch this report for more details.
