WION USA Direct: India EAM S Jaishankar to meet UK counterpart, work closely on 'Roadmap 2030'

Sep 21, 2021, 01:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Ahead of the general debate at the 76th UNGA session, India's External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar will be meeting UK's newly-appointed Foreign minister Liz Truss to evaluate the strategic 2030 roadmap.
