A mystical desert with a lunar landscape that, through the annals of history, borne witness to the the power of human endeavour and will. Meraj and Johan explore Wadi Rum from the back of an SUV and lay their hat in a faux space-tent (a la 'The Martian' that was shot here) and are blown away by its timeless magnificence. Catch the duo's parting shot from Jordan just before the world went into Lockdown.