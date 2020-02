In search of something a wee bit more exciting than rafting down the rapids on the Ganga at Rishikesh, and as introspective as meditation, Meraj and Johan look within and face their fears in Rishikesh. Their methods, unconventional at best, involve leaping off a bungy station perched 90 metres above a valley, and zipping down a hill yoked to a cable at speeds exceeding 150 kph. Days in Rishikesh, as they say, are just packed.