WION tracks Jaishankar's Israel visit, economic growth and global issues on top agenda
Oct 19, 2021, 09:10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
A crucial quadrilateral meeting has taken place during the Indian EAM Jaishankar's visit to Israel. The foreign ministers of the US, India, Israel and the UAE sat down virtually and decided that an international forum is the need of the hour.
