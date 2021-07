The tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics has seen a number of high-profile pullouts, but there is still plenty of history on the line. Novak Djokovic is chasing the 'Golden Slam', while home-favourite Naomi Osaka is under the spotlight as she returns to action after two months. Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo spoke exclusively to American doubles star and Rio 2016 silver medalist Rajeev Ram to set up the event.