Is Cristiano Ronaldo being selfish? Ronaldo's new world record | WION Sports Extra

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new world record on Thursday by becoming the most-capped male player in international football. Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in a qualifying game for Euro 2024. But do Portugal need a 38-year-old Ronaldo to lead them to the European Championship. Having established himself as one of the greatest players of the game should Ronaldo now call time on his international career? Join the debate with the WION Sports team.