WION speaks to Zabiullah Mujahid Chief spokesperson & Deputy Information Minister of Taliban

Oct 11, 2021, 03:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Zabiullah Mujahid said "The first thing is that the Islamic Emirate never were terrorists and are not terrorists even now. The US has a wrong understanding. We reject it," Taliban's Chief spokesperson & Deputy Information Minister
Read in App