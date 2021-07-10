WION speaks to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias

Jul 10, 2021, 05:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks to WION on new India-Grecce ties. He said Greece as an EU Member-State has the capacity to act as a bridge between the European Union and India. Watch this report to know more.
