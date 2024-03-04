WION speaks to Danish Parliament speaker

Danish Parliament Speaker Soren Gade Jensen, currently on a visit to India, extolled the democratic values shared between Denmark and India. In an interview with our diplomatic correspondent Siddhant Sibbal, Jensen emphasized the significance of India's democratic stature, stating, "Denmark and India, Europe and India because we share the same values, we are democracies." He further underscored India's democratic prowess, highlighting, "I think it's amazing that nearly a billion people they can have a vote in India...I think India sets an example for many developing countries to show that it is possible to have a democracy."