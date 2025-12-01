/WION's Siddhant Sibbal Speaks to Thai Foreign Minister on Myanmar & More

Thailand is making a major push to deepen ties with India — from investment and defence cooperation to expanding trade and tourism links. As cyber-scam networks continue to target Indian citizens across Southeast Asia, both sides are also working together to counter cross-border crime and protect victims. In an exclusive conversation with WION’s Sidhant Sibal, Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow outlines the roadmap for stronger bilateral relations, Thailand’s expectations from India, and how both nations plan to jointly tackle cybercrime networks operating in the region.