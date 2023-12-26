videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
WION Rewind | 2023 in Tech: 10 life-changing innovations
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 26, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
It's time to look back at the tech trends that ruled 2023. In this episode of Tech It Out, our focus is on 10 life-changing innovations that defined the world of technology this year.
trending now
Gravitas | Dr. Saveera Parkash, a Hindu Woman, will contest in Pakistan’s 2024 general elections
Nigeria: Armed groups attacks, kill at least 160 in Central Nigeria
Gravitas | Maryinka: Russia claims to have captured another Ukrainian town
Israel-Hamas war: Gazans struggles to find clean drinking water; Telephone, internet services cut
Gravitas | 26/11 accused's son to run for office in Pakistan
recommended videos
WION Rewind | 2023 in Tech: 10 life-changing innovations
Gravitas | India vows to avenge attacks on merchant vessels
Rare Gentoo penguin among baby penguins born at Shanghai's ocean park
Tiger strays into residential area in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit
Israel-Hamas war | Anyone who acts against Israel is a potential target: Gallant
recommended videos
WION Rewind | 2023 in Tech: 10 life-changing innovations
Gravitas | India vows to avenge attacks on merchant vessels
Rare Gentoo penguin among baby penguins born at Shanghai's ocean park
Tiger strays into residential area in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit