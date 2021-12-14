LIVE TV
WION reports from Gwadar protest site: PM Imran Khan vows 'strong action' against illegal trawlers
Dec 14, 2021, 07:50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the "very legitimate demands" of the "fishermen of Gwadar" as the protest of the locals in the port city for their basic rights entered its 29th day. WION brings to you a live report from the protest site.
