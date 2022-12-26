videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
FIFA
India
SHOWBIZ
Sports
Science
Photos
WION Community
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
SEARCH
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
FIFA
India
SHOWBIZ
Sports
Science
Photos
WION Community
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
WION Pulse: Ukrainian military holds drills near border with Belarus
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 26, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
The Ukrainian Armed Forces together with the National Guard of Ukraine conducted military drills in undisclosed location which military said was near the border with Belarus.
LIVE TV