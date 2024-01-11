videos
WION power poll | Is independence from china the top voter issue in Taiwan’s election?
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 11, 2024, 09:45 PM IST
On WION'S power poll, over 70% of respondents believe that independence from china will be the primary issue for Taiwanese voters on January 13.
WION power poll | Is independence from china the top voter issue in Taiwan's election?
