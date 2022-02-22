WION Pitstop: Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 review

If you were to draw up a list of the most popular sports bikes sold in India, the Yamaha YZF-R15 would easily top it. After all, we all love faired motorcycles. And the best bit -- it offers performance motorcycling to the masses! And now, in its fourth cycle of evolution, the R15 has been significantly updated - with fresh looks and better equipment. Thankfully, unlike the last generation model, Yamaha hasn’t watered it down for India. Remember how India never got USD forks as the other markets did? That has finally changed! We spent a few days with the new R15, and we are going to tell you all about our experience with it in this video.