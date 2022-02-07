WION Pitstop | Yamaha Aerox 155 review: A maxi-scooter that's R15 at heart

Yamaha Motor India has forayed into the maxi-scooter segment with the launch of the Aerox 155. Based on the 'Heart-Shaking Speedster' design concept, it has an athletic stance and sporty elements. But what makes it more special is the 155cc liquid-cooled engine with VVA, which is borrowed from the YZF-R15 sports bike. However, there are some changes done to the motor, the output has been relaxed a bit, and it comes mated to a CVT transmission. But how does it feel to ride on Indian roads? And what all features does it offer? We are going to find answers to all that in this video.