WION Pitstop | Volkswagen Virtus review: A new mid-sized sedan that replaces the Vento

Volkswagen has discontinued its Vento in India, but that doesn't mean the German automaker is quitting the mid-sized sedan space. The company has launched its new player in the category, named the Virtus. The Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia are based on the same MQB A0 IN platform and offer the same two turbo-petrol engine options. These include a 115 horsepower, 1-litre, three-cylinder TSI engine and a 150 horsepower, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI unit. The transmission options also remain the same with a six-speed manual, six-speed torque convertor and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. So, let's see how the Virtus fares against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and its sibling - the Skoda Slavia.